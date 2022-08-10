“Our emotions are complex, we think of them as occurring as a direct result of what we experience and tend to therefore assume that they are accurate and reliable,” psychotherapist Nova Cobban tells Stylist. “We also know that the reality is that often we appear to have no control over them as they appear from nowhere and often take us by surprise. We don’t fully understand our emotions and therefore find managing them a challenge.”

And so, despite the fact that we might be able to intellectually understand our emotional state – we can pinpoint why we’ve started to feel a certain way, for example – our minds are only giving us part of the story. “We tend to assume that our emotions are directly correlated to the situations we find ourselves in. But they’re actually working with a lot more information than we consciously realise,” Cobban explains. “They’re a response to every similar event you’ve experienced in the past as well, which means that sometimes they take you by surprise and the strength or depth of them can be unexpected.” The way that you may respond to a powerful emotion like humiliation or rejection, for example, might not be as off-the-cuff as you think. It has the memory of every historic break-up, embarrassing moment, failure and crisis of confidence behind it.

Misunderstanding – and therefore mismanaging – our emotions is a trap almost all of us will fall into, especially when we’re attempting to avoid certain feelings. But as Dr Azer reminds, we don’t get to control what emotions we have, they just ‘are’. So that overwhelming fear of the future we’re wrestling with, the nervousness to talk to our friends about money or resentment we might feel that someone else appears to be having it easier? It’s the emotional balancing act of life.

“That doesn’t mean we can’t work with them or try to change them but the initial feelings appear whether we like it or not,” she continues. “We tend to have received messages in childhood that some feelings aren’t acceptable and this can often be gendered – girls shouldn’t be angry and boys shouldn’t cry. We often conflate having feelings such as anger with ‘acting feelings’, such as being aggressive. Feeling anger isn’t harmful, though being aggressive might be. The censoring takes enormous energy and can lead us over time to edit so much that we no longer know how we feel or deny the feelings as they occur – sometimes that means we see feelings in others (and judge them for it) instead of noticing them in ourselves.”