Why you need to schedule in free time

Are you someone who likes to schedule every waking moment? Or are you more of a free-wheeling, see-what-happens and go-with-the-flow type?

You likely fit into one of these two distinct camps, and we’re not here to say that one approach is better than the other. Instead, it might be time to meet in the middle.

If you’re a scheduler, you’ll likely know the overwhelm of a packed day. Every minute is accounted for, you’re racing from one meeting to the next, and it can feel like life is just ticking off an endless to-do list. If you’re on the other side of the spectrum, you’ve probably felt the aimlessness of a day with zero structure, finding yourself flitting between different tasks or looking at the clock and asking yourself what you’ve even been doing the last four hours.

Cassie Holmes is a professor of marketing and behavioural decision-making at UCLA Anderson School of Management and the author of Happier Hour, which is all about how to make the most of our time. She suggests that the answer to both of these conundrums is to deliberately and consciously schedule in free time.