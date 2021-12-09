There’s no denying it: winter can be pretty damn tough. While the odd cold, sunny morning might make things feel a little easier, the long, dark evenings and miserable weather can become rather suffocating as the season progresses.

And although people with seasonal affective disorder feel the impact of the season most prominently, it’s not unusual for those without the condition to feel a little more lethargic and unmotivated, too.

But just because the arrival of winter can make things a little more difficult, doesn’t mean there aren’t ways to make the season a little easier to handle. In fact, reframing the way we view winter and the conditions it brings with it can make a big difference.