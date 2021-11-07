With fewer daylight hours and colder weather to contend with, most of us adapt our routines in some way during the winter months.

This is especially true now that daylight saving time is over and we’ve been left with brighter mornings and dark evenings – while the existence of electricity means we don’t need to match our lives to the rise and setting of the sun, many of us find it helpful to change up the way we live to support our health and wellbeing during the winter months.

But what changes you make to your routine likely depends on one important factor: whether you’re an early bird or a night owl.