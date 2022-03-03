“One of the biggest ways that we give away our power in the workplace is by allowing other people to take credit for our ideas more and more,” she says.

“Let me tell you what just happened. I was in a meeting with a roomful of men. I made a suggestion and no one said anything and that went unnoticed A few minutes later, a colleague of mine made the same exact suggestion and everyone started clapping for him like ‘Yeah, what a great frickin idea’.

“At this point, women usually do not say anything and just let that go. But when you do that, what you’re doing is you’re diminishing yourself and your power in the situation. So instead of staying silent, what I said is, ‘Thank you so much for bringing up the point that I brought up earlier’ and then I went on to elaborate on why this would be a great idea for the organisation.”

Ehsaei says that after doing this everyone acknowledged that she brought up the same point earlier.