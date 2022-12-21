In a year as tumultuous as 2022 has been (three British prime ministers? A new monarch? Energy, food and rent hikes practically every week?) it’s no wonder most of us are feeling more anxious than usual.

According to the Mental Health Foundation, 74% of UK adults have felt so stressed at some point over the last year they felt overwhelmed or unable to cope, and data from HR software company Ciphr suggests that in 14 UK adults say they feel stressed every single day.

Feeling worried is a natural human response to aggravated stress and anxiety in our day-to-day existence, but it could have something to do with our stage of life, too.

Research by female mentoring enterprise Tessy’s Brunches found that women in the UK are experiencing three distinct “ages of worry”. According to its survey of 1,000 working women across the country, the focus of female anxiety differs significantly for each age group, with worries about romance peaking among women aged between 45 and 54 years old.