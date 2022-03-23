Spring may have sprung, the evenings may be lighter and the days warmer. So why do so many of us feel so exhausted already?

It seems like a fact of modern life that we’ll all deal with burnout at some point, particularly in relation to our work.

“Burnout can be one of the most exhausting feelings,” explains clinical psychologist Amy Tran. “All the energy goes right down the drain. It starts from feeling ‘busy’ trying to catch up with the hustle culture until you feel so consumed and spent. It’s a slow burn.”

As Tran explains in an Instagram post, while burnout may feel like the same general slumped mood for everyone, it’s important to know that there are different subtypes for burnout.