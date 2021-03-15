You may also like Loneliness: has working from home left you feeling isolated? You’re not alone

Not only does the lack of a physical community have the power to leave you feeling isolated, but without the impromptu conversations and watercooler chats that arise organically when you’re in the office, it’s hard to establish that same sense of connection. In the era of working from home, connecting with our colleagues requires a lot more thought and intention – and when so many of us are struggling to make time for our friends and family right now, it’s hardly surprising that our work relationships have taken a back seat. With the current arrangement set to go on for a little while longer (at least), finding ways to address this lack of connection could be more important than you think. Not only could prioritising your work relationships help to relieve feelings of WFH loneliness, but it could also benefit us in other surprising ways.

Connection plays a really massive role in building resilience

“Having connection at work can help if you’re facing challenges, for example, because you have people you can talk to or who can support you,” explains Gemma Leigh Roberts, an organisational psychologist and founder of The Resilience Edge. “It also helps if you’ve got people you feel you can trust, because they can give you honest feedback or guide you through the challenges or obstacles that you might come across.” Roberts continues: “Connection plays a really, really massive role in building resilience. When people think about how to become more resilient, they tend to focus on what they need to do to themselves, but actually a huge part of it is creating an environment of support and connection. And the more resilient you are the more likely you are to be happy, the more likely you are to be able to cope with challenges, you’ll be less stressed, less anxious.”

Making time for connection isn't always easy, but it's hugely beneficial.

In this way, making time for connection at work can not only be beneficial for your career, but it can also contribute to your happiness at work and help you to perform better under pressure. With the ongoing challenges of loneliness and the benefits highlighted by Roberts, it’s clear that making time for our work relationships – especially while WFH – is a pretty good idea. Of course, it’s not always down to the individual – the onus is also on companies to introduce healthy working practices and opportunities for employees to connect. But if you want to make some personal changes, how can you go about doing that?

First of all, Roberts recommends making a commitment to put connection higher on your priority list – and forcing yourself to take action, even when you don’t feel like it. “We can fall into the trap of sitting behind our laptop and not really taking part in any social things, so I think part of it is just forcing yourself to attend events and take part in activities introduced by your organisation,” Roberts says. “I know it feels strange, because it does for all of us, but it’s actually really important.” On top of saying yes to any opportunities that might head your way, Roberts also recommends being proactive and asking people to chat – even if it feels like a bit of an effort to organise.

Sometimes making time to chat feels like a bit of a luxury or a waste of time, especially when you’ve got a big workload, but it’s really important

“Putting virtual coffees and lunches in your diary is a great idea,” she says. “I’ve enjoyed having lunches – it’s just me sitting there eating my lunch at the same time as someone else, which is odd, but at least I’m able to have that chat. “It’s about making time for catch ups that might happen if you bumped into someone in the office, for example. Sometimes making time to chat feels like a bit of a luxury or a waste of time, especially when you’ve got a big workload, but it’s really important, even if it’s just half an hour once every other week, just to have a quick check in and stop doing things for a little bit.”

Scheduling regular catch-ups will help you to make it part of your routine.

Finally, if you’re finding it hard to schedule in those one-to-one chats, Roberts suggests creating or joining a network – whether that’s among your own team, colleagues from other areas of the business or people in the same industry as you. “Use that network to have a check in with people, check how everyone is and what everyone’s working on and what their priorities are,” she suggests. “We’re so focused on formal feedback, learning and relationship building, that we forget how much we learn from just chatting and reaching out. So, make yourself do it – you could have a schedule for catch ups once a week or once a month, just to keep the conversations going.”

While making time for connection – and actually going through with the things you’ve organised – isn’t always easy, it’s clear that making time for your work relationships is more important than you might think. There’s been so much emphasis placed on connecting with our friends and family during this time that we’ve forgotten how important our relationships with our colleagues can be too. You don’t have to be best friends with everyone on your team, but making time for a few extra conversations could be one way to boost your work happiness during this uncertain period.

