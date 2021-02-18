On a scale of one to 10, how stressed are you? If your answer is on the higher end of that scale, you’re not alone.

For many of us, stress has become a default way of being. Levels of stress and burnout were on the rise even before the pandemic, but working from home has undoubtedly made things worse. These days, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone whose answer to “how are you feeling” isn’t “stressed” or “tired”.

While some of our stressors – additional caring responsibilities, anxiety over job insecurity or worries about the pandemic – may be unavoidable, it’s long been clear that something needs to change when it comes to our relationships with our jobs. But despite this, things only seem to be getting worse. So, what gives?