At this point in the pandemic, you’d be hard pressed to find someone who wasn’t finding working from home a little bit of a drag. Without the usual distractions of friends, family and the outside world, the once exciting prospect of working from bed and donning endless loungewear has lost much of its shine. Gone are the days when Zoom calls felt like a novelty – nowadays, the words “shall we jump on a call?” are enough to tease an eyeroll out of the most patient of people.

Although you’ve probably dealt with boredom at some point or other before the pandemic, this kind of sustained monotony can be detrimental to your mental health. It’s one of the reasons why so many people are feeling unmotivated, lethargic and experiencing low mood at the moment. Without the stimulation of ‘normal’ life to keep you going, its understandable if you’re hitting a wall.

“We all need a certain amount of stimulation – although too much can make some of us feel stressed as we all have personal tolerances – so like Goldilocks, we need to find that sweet spot in the middle where energy and motivation are optimal,” explains chartered psychologist and author Dr Meg Arroll. “Due to Covid restrictions and the fact that many of us are living and working in the same space, it can be quite tricky to reproduce just the right amount of physiological arousal for peak performance,” she adds. However, just because it’s tricky to access the same levels of stimulation as you might have when you worked in an office, doesn’t mean it isn’t possible. Within Covid-19 restrictions, there are a number of things you can do to break up the day and make your current arrangement seem more exciting (many of which don’t involve more screen time). To find out more, we asked Dr Arroll to share her top tips for coping with monotony while working from home. Here’s what she had to say.

Rotate your workspace Depending on the amount of space at your disposal, try to rotate where you’re working throughout the home so your day feels more varied. “Moving isn’t always possible with everyone in the house also trying to work, but even changing seats at the home-office-come-kitchen-table will give the mind a different view,” Dr Arroll explains. You might also consider moving your desk to sit by a window if you have one – not only will it give you something to look at other than your computer screen, but the natural light exposure you’ll get has the power to boost mood, concentration and energy levels.

Working in different areas of the house will help to keep things feeling fresh and new.

Read backwards This is a great one to try when you feel yourself zoning out – simply take a chunk of text (like an email you’ve been meaning to read) and read the whole thing backwards. It might not make much sense at first, but the mental effort you’ll have to put in to putting together each sentence should be enough to wake your brain up a little. Schedule phone calls Talking to your friends is an easy way to break up a day. Arroll recommends ditching video calls (“we’re all rather sick of them”) and opting for a phone call during coffee breaks. “Even if you don’t feel like it, the social interaction will help moderate feelings of boredom,” she explains.

Because it’s hard to know what to talk about when every day is the same, why not come up with a set of random questions for you and your friend to ask each other? Not only will it help to take your mind off of work for a couple of minutes, but it’s an excuse to have a laugh. Move your body It may sound obvious, but getting up and moving your body is an easy way to break up the day and ensure you’re spending time away from your screen. If you’re bored of walking, you could always mix things up, too. “Set an alarm if you need to as a reminder to get up, run up and down the stairs, do some jumping jacks or dance around the kitchen,” Dr Arroll says. “Whatever you need to get your heart and mind pumping.”

Introducing a 'commute' period into your day will allow you to enjoy some 'me time'.

Create a WFH ‘commute’ We’re not necessarily talking about going for a walk or driving around the block – your ‘commute’ could be any ritual that helps you to create a divide between work and personal time, such as blasting your favourite song at full volume or following a skin care routine. “Be creative here to make the ritual enjoyable and fun,” Dr Arroll recommends. “This will spark energy in the morning and allow the mind to switch off in the evening.”

