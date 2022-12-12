Write it out

A common CBT technique that can come in use when you find yourself worrying to excess is to schedule in dedicated ‘worry time’. It’s exactly what it sounds like: a time slot in your day to worry, so when these anxious thoughts pop up outside of that time, you can mentally hit pause and delay them until later.

During that ‘worry time’, it’s a great idea to brain dump onto the page. It’s amazing just how much just writing out your thoughts with pen and paper helps to reduce the buzz in your mind.

It can also help to challenge yourself to write down some positive stuff each day. Perhaps you could write down three good things that happened that day, do some affirmations, or write one thing you’re grateful for.

“Writing can help to boost positive emotions and reduce worries and anxiety, according to research from the British Journal of Health Psychology,” Preston says. “Spending a total of 20 minutes per day writing about positive experiences can improve your physical and psychological health.

“The aim is to find the positive in worrying situations, to reduce stress, tension and built-up anger. Start by thinking of the thing that makes you feel worried and begin writing about the positives you can take from the experience.”