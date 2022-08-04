As much as we might wish it wasn’t, worrying is part and parcel of the human experience. If you’re not worrying about something right now, chances are you’ve worried about something over the last week, whether it was work, money or if you left your hair straighteners on.

This is, of course, completely normal. While excessive worrying can be problematic (more on that later), worrying about things here and there is just something we all have to deal with.