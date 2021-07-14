To say the first six months of 2021 have been challenging would be a pretty big understatement. Things haven’t exactly gone as we’d hoped they would back in December 2020, so if you’ve found it hard to keep up with your personal goals and ambitions for the year so far, you’re not alone.

However, just because the first half of the year hasn’t gone exactly to plan, doesn’t mean there isn’t still plenty of time to make the most of 2021. Whether you want to make a new career move, prioritise your mental health and wellbeing or learn a new skill or hobby, now’s as good a time as any to make that commitment and get started.