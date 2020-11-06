Why it’s so important we listen to these female MPs talking about miscarriage

Please be aware that this article discusses miscarriage and might be sensitive for some readers.

When Chrissy Teigen shared the heartbreaking news that she’d lost her unborn son, Jack, in lockdown, people were of course saddened and shocked. But the reality is that miscarriage is a common experience for women: more than one in five pregnancies ends in miscarriage, which the Miscarriage Association estimates is probably around a quarter of a million in the UK each year.

This might come as a surprise figure, however, because thanks to a lingering stigma attached to conversations around baby loss, we still are not talking honestly and openly enough about it. And with the largest ever study into the impact of early pregnancy loss recently finding that one third of women will suffer from post-traumatic stress following a miscarriage, it’s about time we really got these discussions going – especially when people are currently going through this with the added worry of a pandemic.