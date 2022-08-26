Of course, a missed period can be a sign of pregnancy (and you should take a test asap to rule this out), but delayed periods can be a result of myriad other things. According to period-tracking website Flo, delayed menstruation can be due to stress, low weight, excessive training, medications, a thyroid condition and, of course, PCOS.

Dr Nick Panay, consultant gynaecologist and spokesperson for the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, tells Stylist: “There are many reasons why a woman may experience PMS without having a period.

“Common reasons why someone may miss their period or why their periods may have stopped are: pregnancy, stress, sudden weight loss, over-exercising, having a high BMI or reaching menopause. Periods may also be irregular or stop due to PCOS, or long-term medical conditions such as an overactive thyroid. It is possible to still have symptoms of PMS due to hormonal changes caused by these lifestyle factors or medical conditions.”

And PMS doesn’t necessarily look the same for any two people and can overlap with other conditions, which can be confusing for people experiencing symptoms.

Dr Panay says: “There are over 150 symptoms linked to PMS, which cover psychological and behavioural symptoms such as anxiety and depression as well as physical symptoms, including headaches and breast tenderness. Sometimes symptoms such as headaches can be mistaken as PMS rather than recognising that they may be caused by stress or menopause.”

But, of course, symptoms such as breast tenderness aren’t the same as a headache and, due to hormones, you could be experiencing symptoms without later getting a period.

Meg Wilson, consultant gynaecologist at London Gynaecology, says: “Even if you are not experiencing a period, your ovaries may still be producing hormones in a cyclical pattern. This may give you hormone-related symptoms and PMS.

“There are treatments for PMS offered by your doctor, such as hormone treatments, and some women benefit from taking antidepressants for certain weeks in their cycle. Exercise and diet can also help with symptoms and some women benefit from supplements of vitamin B6.”