“The physical symptoms of monkeypox are regarded as unsightly by many people and in a society that is so focused on image, this leads some people to feel particularly fearful of contracting it,” says Azer.

“Both the current name and the visibility of symptoms increase the sense of shame, and the information that it is often sexually transmitted also brings with it an additional stigma,” she claims.

Dr Azur highlights the importance of seeking out reliable information to help combat monkeypox anxiety and informing yourself with accurate information from reputable sources.

“Look at NHS websites or read articles by health experts. Decide what you can do to reduce your risk and have confidence in sharing your feelings with friends, family and partners,” she says.

And if you want to stay up to date with news regarding monkeypox but not be consumed by it, Dr Azur recommends talking about your monkeypox anxiety with friends and family or mental health professionals.