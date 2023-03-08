If I asked you what you wanted most in the world right now, would the answer be some uninterrupted rest? In the blink of an eye, the rainy January mornings have turned into spring-like March days – and we’re already feeling like we’re running on empty most of the time. But what if we told you that the key to better rest could lie in the night sky above us? According to bestselling author and moon mentor Kirsty Gallagher, who took to the stage at Stylist’s Restival to give a fascinating insight into how the moon affects our sleep, taking note of its phases is a great natural way to recharge your energy.

“You’ll find that you’re very exhausted around certain times of the lunar cycle,” says Gallagher. We know, bear with us, but as she explained, the moon has eight different phases which it moves through each month, with each phase lasting around three to four days. There are two ‘exact’ phases: the new moon (when the sun and the moon meet in the sky) and the full moon (when the moon and the sun are on opposite sides of the earth.) In between are the first and last quarter moons, which are roughly halfway between each precise phase. “With each phase of the moon, we work with those energies for about three to four days, and then you’ll start to feel it for yourself, noticing how your energy or emotions start to shift a little bit,” she expanded.

For example, just before the exact new moon we have what is known as the dark moon, aka the lowest energetic and emotional point of the lunar cycle. If you find yourself getting overwhelmed by the ‘little’ things or irritated without real reason, this could be because, with the dark moon, your awareness is pulled inwards into your inner world into your emotions. But alongside explaining why we can randomly experience waves of anger, sadness or jealousy, it is also an important time to slow down, prioritise self-care and rest. “One of the greatest lessons the moon gives us is that it disappears from the sky for at least three to four days out of every month,” Gallagher says. “And the moon says, I understand that in order to be able to shine my brightest, I have to take care of myself; I have to give myself time every month when I’m not out there and not shining; I’m not doing and simply being.”

On the other hand, the full moon is the peak part of the lunar cycle, meaning that we display the highest emotions and energy during that time. If you experience a sudden burst of confidence, productivity or feelings of power, this could be why, according to Gallagher. Similarly, the new moon makes for the perfect time to harness the refreshed energy and set positive intentions. “The new moon says, ‘OK, now you know what you really don’t want (from the dark moon), what is it that you do want? Do you want to live somewhere else? Do you need something to change in your relationship?’ And this is where we set intentions at the new moon of what we want to create for the next lunar cycle,” she adds.

How to get better rest during a dark moon phase

So now we know how to use the lunar calendar to our advantage, what are Gallagher’s top tips for maximising the dark moon phase? “Look in your diary and start to notice when the dark moon is, and understand that it’s likely you’re going to be a bit more exhausted, a bit more short-tempered, a bit less able to cope with other people and being around people,” she says. “You may even block out your diary and avoid making plans to really fill in what you need right now.” While resting, she encourages focusing on what you need to feel to really nourish and take care of yourself. “It might be a bubble bath or getting a delivery or cooking for yourself. But whatever it is, the more you can give yourself exactly what you need at that time, the better you’ll stay in flow for the rest of the month.”

