Waking up with a headache is the absolute worst.

There’s no other way to put it, really – opening your eyes to discover a throbbing pain in your temple just isn’t a good way to start your day.

If you’ve experienced the frustration of waking up with a headache, you’re not alone. In fact, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who hasn’t woken up with a painful head at some point or another.

However, if you’re dealing with morning headaches on the regular, it could be a sign that something specific is causing it.