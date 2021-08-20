Hymens, sex and sharks: 8 common myths about the vagina debunked

Periods can attract sharks

A myth most likely born of a fear of tampons and one too many screenings of Jaws, a surprising number of people believe that swimming in the ocean while menstruating can alert blood-thirsty sharks to your location. There are absolutely zero recorded cases of women attacked by sharks on account of their periods.

First, menses doesn’t consist of pure blood in a way that could seriously be expected to leave a passing shark drooling. Menstrual fluid is made up of mucus, vaginal secretions and endometrial particles as well as blood and clots, all of which would significantly mask the scent of the blood. Second, the blood lost during your period isn’t “flowing” in the sense that a more serious ocean-borne injury could be. Rather, it’s just being expelled from your uterus, and not in high quantities at that. The average period removes just 80ml of blood from the body in total, so the amount likely to be lost during a quick dip in the sea is seriously low.

Vaginal discharge means something is wrong

Worried about the discharge left in your pants after a long day? Don’t be. Discharge is a completely normal part of everyday life and protects your vagina from infection while keeping it clean and moist. What amounts to a “normal” level of discharge differs for everyone. Much like sweat, some people will produce barely any while others will create several teaspoons a day. There is no right or wrong amount, whatever is normal for you, is perfectly natural.

Your discharge will change significantly during different times of your cycle. During ovulation (approximately 14 days before your period), it may become sticky and you’ll probably feel noticeably wetter. Right before ovulation, it’ll be white and thick. After ovulation has finished, your discharge may be dry, or disappear completely.

The only time to worry about your discharge is if you notice a change in the usual smells, consistency or colour of your secretions. Then it’s time to visit your doctor.