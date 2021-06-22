“My screams were so loud that my husband tried to find out what room I was in to make it stop,” Munchetty went on. “He said that those in the waiting room hearing my screams looked horrified. The nurse accompanying the doctor had tears in her eyes. I was asked by my doctor half way through if I wanted to stop, but I was so determined that the pain I’d suffered so far wouldn’t be repeated, so I said, ‘we’ve got this far, let’s finish it.’ I fainted twice.”

While the doctor fitting the coil did ask whether they should stop, Manchetty recalled that they did not offer any aesthetic or sedation options.

The presenter later got the IUD removed because it didn’t suit her. “The pain was again excruciating,” she says. “I fainted again. Then I burst into tears of relief when I left the GPs office. I felt violated, weak and angry.”