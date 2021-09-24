How neurohacking could help you to focus better while WFH (and no, it’s not as scary as it sounds)

While Ricker acknowledges that working from home has been beneficial for the brain in some ways – it allows greater time for “deep work and flow” and gives individuals control over their environment, for example – she says she’s worried about how the lack of ‘novel’ experiences we’ve had over the last 18 months could impact our overall function (including our ability to concentrate, remember details and regulate our emotions).

“The brain is actually a pretty lazy organ,” she explains. “It’s pretty underpowered relative to everything it does, so it often tries not to pay attention or forget things in order to cut corners. And because part of what neuroplasticity (the brain’s ability to change and develop) is based on is learning new things and having novel experiences, if you don’t keep putting yourself in new and challenging environments, you can go backwards.”

Ricker’s words make the situation sound kind of bleak, but it’s not all bad news. Because while working from home may have affected our cognitive health, Ricker believes we have the tools to rectify the situation – thanks to the world of neurohacking.