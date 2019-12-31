I’d been a nurse for around five years by then, and had so much still to learn about nursing, and life. Sophie was a teenager, had a life limiting illness and various other diseases, and was repeatedly in and out of hospital hooked up to complicated machinery. Despite this, she was the most optimistic person I’ve ever met. She had been in hospital a few weeks and still couldn’t eat and instead had had gastrostomy feeds – large bags of sour smelling milk through a tube into her stomach, and I spent much of the night applying lip balm to her dry cracked lips and dipping a sponge into water to wet her mouth.

As we watched the sunrise together on New Year’s Day, through the dirty hospital window, I studied her face.

‘It’s so unbelievably beautiful,’ she said.

She was desperately sick and would not reach adulthood, and had had to suffer painful operations and hospital stays and yet Sophie seemed genuinely happy. She asked if I had resolutions and I shook my head. But Sophie watching the sunrise made me think about why we make resolutions in the first place. We strive to be better. I vowed to make resolutions again, but promises that I try to stick to every single year, 1 January and all other days.

Indeed, thanks to Sophie and the other patients I cared for over the years, I feel as if I’ve found the New Year’s resolutions that will matter to all of us, in the end.