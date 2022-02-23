A new NHS taskforce has been set up to help tackle inequality and disparity in maternity care in the UK following studies that suggest Black women are 40% more likely to miscarry than white, with maternal death rates higher among Black and Asian women.

Deprived areas, such as Birmingham, also have the highest rates of neonatal mortality and stillbirths at 11.4 per 1,000, as well as a high prematurity rate.

Covid-19 has only widened health inequalities in England and as such, the initiative will address how wider societal issues, such as systemic racism, affect maternal health and aims to empower women to make evidence-based decisions about their care.