This means that despite proof of glaring racial disparities in the standard of healthcare for ethnic minorities (something the World Health Organisation deems a “fundamental” human right) there has been what can only be described as wilful inaction from the NHS to address these repeated failings.

Sadly, this should come as no surprise to people of colour in Britain. While it can be argued we’ve taken positive steps towards becoming a more tolerant and ethnically cohesive society, we’re regularly reminded that in the minds of many, those of us who are not white British will never truly be accepted or respected as citizens of this country.

You need look no further than the disproportionate school exclusion rates (in 2021 the exclusion rate of Black Caribbean pupils was five times higher in some areas of England) and the overrepresentation of ethnic minorities in our prisons (more than one in four prisoners are from a minority ethnic group despite making up 14% of the total population in England and Wales).

Or, look at who is most likely to be the victim of police brutality (the BBC found Met Police officers are four times more likely to use force against Black people compared with the white population) and the fact that the maternal mortality rates of Black, mixed-race and Asian women also back up this argument.