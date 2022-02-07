It comes after a new survey of 4,000 people in England found that 72% of people are unaware of NHS specialist sexual assault services, and that over half (56%) of people who’ve been sexually assaulted or abused have not sought any help or support.

Kate Davies CBE, the NHS director of sexual assault services commissioning, said the NHS wanted to make it clear where victims and survivors can turn to for help.

“Sexual assault or domestic abuse can happen to anyone – any age, ethnicity, gender or social circumstance – and it may be a one-off event or happen repeatedly,” she explained. “But sadly, thousands of people aren’t sure where to turn to get the help they need, and today the NHS is making it clear that you can turn to us.”