Everything feels rather chaotic at the moment, doesn’t it? Less than a month since the Omicron variant was first identified in South Africa, its presence is certainly being felt here in the UK.

Right now, it feels like everyone knows at least one person who is either waiting for a PCR result or is on their way to get tested.

That is, of course, if they can get their hands on one – there’s been a lot of concern that supplies are running out after the government’s online booking portal showed that there were no tests available this morning (it’s since come back online).