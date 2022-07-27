HRT is now available over the counter – but it's not the good news you might think

Following months of widespread shortages of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) in the UK, last week the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) announced that it would be offered over the counter for the first time.

According to Menopause Support UK, one in four women will experience severe debilitating symptoms and 38% of women seek help from a GP.

The demand for HRT has increased dramatically in recent years, with around 512,000 prescriptions for HRT issued in February 2022, up from about 324,000 in February 2020.

The landmark move was hailed as a “huge step forward” for women’s health and lifeline for those experiencing menopause, with the Gina 10 microgram vaginal tablets (containing estradiol) becoming the first product available without a prescription.