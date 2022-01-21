“I had to juggle homeschooling my two children (one of whom has additional support needs), while working and I found I became very overwhelmed by life, generally. I suffered from mum guilt at not properly teaching my children and was very anxious that I would “get caught” not properly performing at work because my attention was often diverted to my children. I also became very resentful of my husband, who would disappear upstairs every day at 8.30am to work a full day and appear back downstairs at 5.30pm when his working day was over.

“I also felt very isolated and began to become socially anxious too. All in all, I felt pretty low and so the one thing I would look forward to was my daily G&T.

“Once I’d had this, I would inevitably have a glass of wine or two with dinner and then I would feel a bit more chilled and give less of a damn about what was going on – it was a total escapism.”

Sara*, 24, agrees. “When I think back to the first lockdown, I was drinking more than I usually would. But when I moved out into a flat with friends in the summer of 2020, before the second lockdown, I definitely started drinking too much,” she tells Stylist.