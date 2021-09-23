September marks polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) awareness month, which aims to spotlight the most common – but one of the most complex – hormone conditions.

According to leading PCOS charity Verity, the condition affects one in 10 people with ovaries in the UK, however they believe that many more could have PCOS but be diagnosed. Some estimates suggest that that figure could be as many as three in four who remain undiagnosed due to the lack of awareness of the symptoms.