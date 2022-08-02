More than one in five admitted to hiding and washing stained sheets without their partner knowing, as they felt ashamed of any leaks. 35% said that they were simply too embarrassed to let their partner in on their worries about their cycle.

As anyone who has ever walked to the bathroom in public with a tampon hidden in their sleeve will know, it’s never been easy to break the stigma around menstruation.

From the moment we’re taught about our cycles in schools, we’re separated by gender, firmly cementing the idea that what happens to women’s bodies is something to be discussed in private.

However, as period poverty grows in the UK, with a third of girls and young women unable to afford menstrual hygiene products amid the cost of living crisis, it’s more essential than ever that we are allowed to be open about the struggles we face.