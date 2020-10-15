“I did a coronavirus test the other week because I felt that shit,” says Stylist’s fitness writer Chloe. “It turned out just to be my period. Lol. But I always feel run down before my period. I get fatigued and I can feel my ovaries moving inside my body.”

“While the actual period bit itself is a nightmare, the run-up to it is just as bad,” our editor-at-large Kayleigh adds. “I get terrible aches throughout my body, my energy levels are sapped to zero (I sleep like the dead when I’m premenstrual), and I usually am physically sick most days, too.

“I also get incredibly cold and shivery, so you’ll usually find me bundled up in a pile of blankets on the sofa feeling horribly sorry for myself. “