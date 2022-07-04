Lack of products

Women and girls living in refugee camps have very little, if any, expendable income as they aren’t allowed to work. The money they do receive from governments is used to pay for priority necessities like food for themselves and their children. Period products, while essential for women and girls to go about their days, take a back seat to staying alive.

“Quite shockingly, women have said they use things like newspapers, leaves, their children’s clothes and socks – anything as something for a pad,” says Meelie Pemberton, founder of WingWoman Lebanon, a social enterprise providing employment and period products for women in refugee camps in Lebanon.

The use of these items, coupled with poor water and sanitation, can lead to various infections, including urinary tract infections that are often left untreated.

In Lebanon, where Pemberton is based, the price of period pads has risen by 500% as the country spirals into deeper financial crisis. Within this context there are appropriately 500,000 Syrian women refugees trying to care for themselves and their families. But it isn’t just Lebanon. Refugee camps in Myanmar, Greece, Brazil, Ukraine and Uganda are among the countries where period poverty in refugee camps has been reported on.