My best friend lives in Leeds, while I live in east London. We’ve been roughly 200 miles apart for well over five years. And yet, each time one of us comes on our period, the other comes on theirs within the next couple of days. This is despite both of us often having irregular periods. I also often come on my period at the same time as my flatmates. So, I’ve always just assumed that “period syncing” with people I am close to either emotionally or physically was definitely a thing. And it’s something I’ve noticed more and more in lockdown.

But when I confidently mentioned this to my editor, she explained that it’s not actually been confirmed as being fact. “No way!” I gasped, “I thought it was scientifically proven.”