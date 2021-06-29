It’s something Vanessa, 31, from Colchester struggles with every summer. “My period is usually very painful, but it feels even worse during hot weather,” she says. “As soon as a cramp comes on I tend to feel even hotter – more like I’m having a hot flush. And during the night, sleeping in a hot bedroom, having hot flushes and pain is very draining, especially as it can last up to seven days.”

Vanessa, who works in the fitness industry, continues: “I don’t use pads as they can feel very warm, sweaty and sticky, and I always feel like it could get smelly – which it doesn’t, but it makes you always think twice. Even tampons are a nightmare, as is feeling sticky. I just try and stay indoors in comfy clothes and avoid sitting in the sun. I will avoid exercise outside at all costs – it just brings on more pain and makes me even hotter.”

And these aren’t the only challenges. “Hot weather causes blood vessels to swell, which results in headaches, bloating and digestion issues; with a lot of people suffering from constipation when they menstruate,” Dr Shirin reveals. “When combined with the changes in oestrogen and progesterone levels that occur during your period, body fluid can gather outside the blood vessels causing you to have a bloated stomach and puffiness in the face, feet and hands.”