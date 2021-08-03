“Feeling tearful is common and normal. Almost 75% of women feel these cyclical emotional changes,” says Dr Rebecca Moore, a consultant psychiatrist whose patients include women suffering with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) and those going through the menopause. “It’s not fully understood why women get premenstrual changes but it’s likely because of changes in their hormone levels during the menstrual cycle,” she explains.

“Around ovulation, the body releases an egg, causing oestrogen and progesterone levels to drop. This shift can cause both physical and emotional symptoms and influence serotonin levels – a neurotransmitter that helps regulate mood, sleep and appetite. Low levels of serotonin are linked to feeling tearful and sad as well as feelings of irritability, sleep issues and food cravings – which are all common PMS symptoms.”

And pre-period hormonal changes could also affect connectivity between two brain networks: the default mode network and the salience network. “These networks play key roles in creating our emotional life, and studies have shown that they can be impacted by the changes in oestrogen and progesterone levels,” explains Dr Moore. “Other studies indicate that female test subjects who receive ovarian hormones designed to mimic the menstrual cycle report an increase in negative mood and show an enhanced stress response.”