WaterAid, a charity advocating for global access to clean water, has teamed up with Indian transmedia artist and activist Poulomi Basu to produce a conceptual, dystopian photo series, Sisters Of The Moon. Shot in the hauntingly barren landscapes of Iceland, the series is a stark and moving reminder of how a lack of access to clean water and basic hygiene has a disproportionate impact on women and girls around the world.

Basu was inspired by her upbringing in India and by the women she has met during her work as an activist and artist to create a fictional backdrop on which to showcase what is often a hidden gender disparity caused by the global water crisis. “I have drawn on my past experiences working in the field and my own family life growing up in India to present an ecofeminist tale in which the women look powerful, but their real power has been curtailed and controlled,” she says. In these evocative photos, Basu reminds us that access to water and basic hygiene plays an essential role in every woman’s agency and freedom. “If you deny women access to water and toilets, you take away their power,” she says.