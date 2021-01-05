Things are looking pretty rubbish at the moment, aren’t they?

With another lockdown now in place across England and other parts of the UK facing similar restrictions, it’s no surprise that so many of us are feeling blue right now.

While it’s OK to acknowledge that things are a bit shit, sometimes it’s nice to remind ourselves of all the things that aren’t going wrong – especially when social media tends to make things feel even bleaker.

With this in mind, we’ve put together this short list of things you can be hopeful about right now. From Covid-19 vaccinations to more climate action, there are plenty of things to look forward to in 2021 and beyond – and while reading this list may not solve all the world’s problems, we hope it can provide a little light amid the darkness.