Scotland just became the first country in the world to make tampons and pads available for free

Monica Lennon, the Labour MP who introduced the bill last year, said: “Periods don’t stop for pandemics and the work to improve access to essential tampons, pads and reusables has never been more important.”

She added that while the legislation was “world-leading” and “ground-breaking”, schools should also offer “menstrual education” to all pupils to “end the stigma” of periods, and that she would work with trade unions to “improve period dignity in all workplaces”.

Ahead of the vote, she had powerfully stated: “Scotland will not be the last country to make period poverty history – but it now has a chance to be the first.”