“I think it has a lot to do with keeping up appearances, and the notion that if it looks fine on the outside then it is fine on the inside,” Annyah explains.

“We often compare social media to a highlight reel. It is a place where we have complete control of the image we portray to the world and naturally we want to portray one where we are thriving and taking care of ourselves, even if that isn’t the reality.”

“When you focus on the aesthetics of self-care and solely what it looks like, you miss out on all the good things it is doing for you on the inside.”

“It’s not wrong to practise self-care and share it, but it is wrong to neglect your mental self-care while doing it, or to place pressure on self-love to have it be perfect.”