Can the modern ‘bath bomb’ version of self-care ever be beneficial or productive?

“I think when the concept of ‘modern’ self-care came about, there was definitely productive potential there. For example, I learned about it from Tumblr from other people my age or a bit older, and we shared texts, historical texts and academic texts that kind of taught us all about the intersection between personal identity and political beliefs. And you know, innately, there’s nothing wrong with looking after yourself – everyone should do that.

“But I think where the problem arises is that now big corporations have latched on to self-care as something they can sell us to make ourselves feel better and make it seem like it’s a political act to buy these things, even though the products themselves may not be very ethical.

“So, I think we really need to liberate self-care from capitalism’s grip and try to take it back to some of its previous iterations and think about what we can do to all care for each other culturally. Because I think we need that now, more than we ever have in our lifetimes.”