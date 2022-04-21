Health

Black women are having their pain “dismissed” by sexual health services

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites
A woman lying on the sofa in pain

New research paints a worrying picture of the care being given to Black people across the UK.     

Black people in the UK are being discriminated against and made to feel unwelcome by sexual and reproductive health services, new research has revealed.

The project, led by representatives from University College London’s eHealth Unit in collaboration with the Decolonising Contraception collective and The Faculty of Sexual and Reproductive Healthcare, confirmed that Black people face a number of extra barriers to accessing care that are rooted in “structural, institutional, and interpersonal racism”.

Based on a selection of interviews with Black people from across the UK, the research highlights just how pervasive racism and discrimination are in the healthcare system. 

You may also like

NHS race review: a new report exposes the ethnic health inequalities in Britain and what women of colour face when they’re sick

“Our research showed there is still much work to be done to ensure Black people have positive experiences of sexual and reproductive healthcare,” the project’s researcher Dr Shardia Briscoe-Palmer wrote in a blog post about the results.

“Participants talked about not feeling welcome, not feeling listened to, and negative stereotypes and assumptions, leading to a lack of trust and reluctance to attend services at all,” she continued. “The feeling of not being listened to was a theme which came up frequently.”

The project also revealed that Black women’s pain is frequently being “dismissed” or not taken seriously – and that racialised stereotypes continue to surface in patient-doctor interactions.

At a time when research has shown that Black people experience some of the worst sexual and reproductive health outcomes in the UK, it’s concerning that so many people are feeling excluded from such integral services – and it’s clear that urgent change is needed.  

You may also like

Chanté Joseph: “How I finally got diagnosed with ADHD after years of misdiagnosis and masking”

Alongside addressing a lack of visibility and representation in clinics and dealing with the “legacy of stereotypes” that continue to affect Black people’s care, Dr Briscoe-Palmer said further action is needed to ensure patients feel comfortable coming forward.

“A patient-centered approach should be holistic, flexible and collaborative, and service users should receive timely, confidential, non-judgmental access to care that addresses their needs,” she concluded.

“Our research showed that Black people, as for all service users, want to feel welcomed, comfortable, listened to and supported to make decisions about their own sexual and reproductive health.” 

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Image: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Lauren Geall

As Stylist’s digital writer, Lauren Geall writes on topics including mental health, wellbeing and work. She’s also a big fan of houseplants and likes to dabble in film and TV from time-to-time. You can find her on Twitter at @laurenjanegeall.