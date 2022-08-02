Almost eight in 10 women seeking support after experiencing sexual violence are being diagnosed with psychiatric disorders, new research has revealed.

The report, by Victim Focus, an organisation which works to change the way victims of abuse, violence and trauma are portrayed and supported, found that many women felt they needed to accept diagnoses and medication they didn’t agree with in order to access therapy.

Based on the experiences of 395 women, the 105-page report demonstrates the numerous barriers sexual violence survivors face when seeking support – including stigma, stereotypes and “an increasingly underfunded and over-medicalised view of their trauma”.