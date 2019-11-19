Can’t sleep? Your late-night online shopping habit could be to blame

In fact, data from fast-fashion website I Saw It First showed purchasing peaked between 9pm and 1am throughout the latest series of Love Island. We’re also heavily swayed by the social media we consume – 20% of us book our holidays after dark, inspired by the traveller influencers we see in Sri Lanka or Santa Monica while we’re whacking up the heating. And thousands carry on browsing long after even I’ve gone to sleep. Data from John Lewis Partnership Card found one in 15 online purchases in 2018 happened between midnight and 6am, a growth of 23% on the previous year. At that time, duvet covers, mobile phones and fridge freezers – yes fridge freezers! – were the most commonly bought products.

Just how has late-night shopping cast such a spell over us? “It starts with convenience,” says consumer psychologist Dr Catherine Jansson-Boyd, author of Consumer Psychology. “As consumers we’re very lazy; we don’t want to go anywhere any more that doesn’t offer us a unique ‘experience’. We perceive ourselves as being busier than ever, even though we’re actually not, and late at night is when we feel everything is done, we can sit down and do something for us. It’s also a time when we’re scrolling social media and might feel inspired by what we see.”

This new way of shopping has been dubbed the ‘vampire economy’: the worldwide ping of virtual cash registers that happens at the end of a busy and stressful day, the pre-slumber pick-me-up or post-gin-and-tonic splurge on new cushions or plants. And as the nights reach peak drag (god do they feel long) and online shopping’s biggest dates loom heavily on the calendar – Black Friday and Cyber Monday are two weeks away and of course that jolly red man’s visit is just around the corner – chances are we’ll be spending more time than ever indulging in our nightly shopping habit.