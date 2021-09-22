Sleeping in autumn: what is the best time to get out of bed in October?
Health

How to sleep better in autumn: what is the best time to get out of bed in October?

Fascinating new sleep research has given us a definitive answer to the question: “what is the best time to wake up?”

We all know that there’s nothing better than waking up rested and refreshed from a good night’s sleep

Getting enough sleep doesn’t just ensure we have energy to take on the day; it can also help improve our skin, reduce stress and lower the risk of serious health problems, like diabetes and heart disease.

However, with two thirds of UK adults suffering from disrupted sleep, the arrival of autumn and shorter daylight hours can cause problems for many of us.

You may also like

How to become a morning person and change your sleeping pattern for good

Many studies report that women in particular experience more sleep fragmentation and lower quality sleep, making it even harder for our bodies to adapt to the changing seasons. 

So how can we maximise daylight hours and keep our sleep cycles in check as the leaves turn brown?

You may also like

Sleep tips: why the sleep we get before midnight is the most important kind

Home experts at Duette analysed sunrise data in five cities over the past five years to discover the best times to wake up in October.

Their fascinating research revealed that, across all UK cities analysed, the average sunrise time in October is 7.28am, making this the optimum time to start the day. 

You may also like

Stylist Sleep Diaries: How waking up at 2.20am every day impacts my health

Duette’s research also states that the average early autumn sunset time across the UK is 5.54pm, making it a good time to stop working and start winding down.

How does daylight affect your sleep?  

The light and dark cycle of the sun has a powerful effect on your body’s circadian rhythm, aka its 24-hour clock.

The transition between Daylight Saving Time and Standard Time that occurs in late autumn is characterised by more morning darkness and evening light.

You may also like

What on Earth is your circadian rhythm?

According to the Sleep Foundation, this can essentially “delay” your sleep-wake cycle, making you feel tired in the morning and alert in the evening.

Therefore, the key is to take your cues from natural light sources and adapt your sleep schedule to help better manage your circadian rhythm, and avoid “sleep debt” – the cumulative effect of not getting enough sleep on a regular basis.

Sounds to us like it definitely pays off to reset your alarm clock.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Amy Beecham

People

Sleep diaries: the 31-year-old only gets four hours of sleep

This is where people will say they had just three hours' sleep

Posted by
Felicity Thistlethwaite
Long Reads

Stylist Sleep Diaries: How I stay sane when night shifts play havoc with my body clock

Lucy Dickens works night shifts as a journalist and sub-editor on a national newspaper

Posted by
Lucy Dickens
Published
Sleep

Why having a hot bath before bed really could help you sleep better

The relationship between temperature and sleep is more important than you might think.

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
Sleep

Could sage cleansing help you get a better night’s sleep?

There's more science behind it than you might think.

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published
Life

This is why some people sleep better when sharing their bed

Need help falling asleep? Science has the answer.

Posted by
Sarah Biddlecombe
Published