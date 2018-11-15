What is acceptance meditation – and how could it help you sleep?

What does it mean to get a good night’s sleep? It’s not just about quantity. It’s about getting the right type and quality of sleep. I use the Sanskrit word sattvic to describe the type of sleep we should be getting – pure, deep, natural and healing. This is the kind of sleep where you wake up feeling refreshed, filled with vitality and looking forward to the day ahead. It not only heals us but also heals those around us. We wake up smiling and that energy is contagious; it affects our loved ones, the people we encounter on our journey into work, our colleagues and clients and the very work that we do – the work of life.

When we sleep deeply, rejuvenation takes place on many levels:

Physical: We wake up with the energy and vitality we need to go about our day’s tasks. The body is repaired and the immune system is strengthened.

Mental: The brain is cleaned up and reorganized and we feel creative and focused, even in the face of overflowing inboxes and constant demands from technology.

Emotional: We are able to engage fully in our relationships with courage and open-heartedness and deal with life’s inevitable ups and downs.

Spiritual: We can live with meaning, passion and inspiration, finding time for those things that we truly care about.

Sattvic sleep enables us to be the best that we can be – the best version of ourselves and to live our lives with purpose and meaning.