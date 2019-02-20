A red-haired, doe-eyed woman is fluttering her lashes at the camera and whispering in a soft, buttery voice. “I saw that you were coming in tonight,” she says, smiling. “Do you mind if I perch on the side of your bed?”

Her name is Emma Smith – better known online as Whispers Red – and she has a following of 680,000 on YouTube. This video, where Smith simulates tucking the viewer into bed at a sleep clinic, has been watched by 1.5 million people and lasts for nine hours. Smith will tuck you in, leave the screen while you sleep and be there to wake you in the morning.

If you experience ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response), the video may induce a tingling sensation that starts at the top of your head and cascades down your spine. You may slip into a trance-like focus and your eyes will become heavy. As she runs her hands around the side of the camera lens, goosebumps might dance across your cheek.

Smith is Britain’s best-known maker of ASMR videos. It’s her full-time job. But how did she get into it? And what does she actually do?