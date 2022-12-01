Make sure your alarm is soothing and calm

“If you’re struggling to wake up in the cold, the last thing you want to do is set a super loud alarm which is going to scare the living daylights out of you in the morning,” says Seeley.

Instead, you should have something calming and relaxing. Lots of alarms have a gradient setting which allows you to set an alarm that builds up gradually, getting louder and louder until you turn it off. This means you get woken up gradually, rather than being bolted awake.

Never press snooze

Tempting as it may be, many studies show that pressing ‘snooze’ can have more of a negative impact on your day than a positive one.

“This is because a five-to-ten-minute snooze time only gives you enough time to go into ‘light sleep’ as you wait to enter the deep sleep state, otherwise known as REM. Your body is, therefore, put into a fight or flight mode, which triggers a response that increases your blood pressure and heartbeat as you wake up, leaving you on high alert. This makes you feel stressed despite it being the start of your day,” Seeley explains.