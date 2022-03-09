From silk pillowcases to soothing bath soaks and shower mists, these are the products helping us unwind.
Inconsistent sleep patterns are something many of us experience at some point or another, whether this is caused by work or health-related anxieties or uncertainties to do with the pandemic, there are various factors which can affect our sleep.
So, here at Stylist, our editors have put together a special curation of products from independent brands that we have featured on The Drop – all designed to help you have a better night’s sleep.
Scroll down to discover the item that will help you doze off safe and soundly…
Their Nibs ladies traditional cotton pyjama set
We don’t care what Miranda Priestly said – florals for spring may not be groundbreaking but that doesn’t mean wearing the sartorial version of a flower meadow to bed won’t cheer us up. So it makes sense that British sleepwear label Their Nibs has brought some plant power to this 100% cotton pyjama set.
Inspired by sprawling wild flowers, we love the contrasting white trim, the comfortable elasticated waist tie and the even more comfortable pockets (because let’s face it, all clothing is better with pockets).
Shop Their Nibs ladies traditional cotton pyjama set at The Drop, £32
Their Nibs sunflower PJs
Made from 100% cotton, the flowery print set against the moody navy shade provides the perfect contrast between summer and winter. Meanwhile, the comfortable elasticated waist, button-down shirt and contrast piping means you’ll have to force yourself to put them in the washing machine…
Made By Coopers sleepy head room & pillow mist
If you’re not already spritzing a calming aromatherapy-based scent around the bedroom or on your pillow just before bed, you don’t know what you’re missing. Sussex-based beauty brand Made By Coopers know all about this, with the founders Clare and Dan having travelled across India to discover all they could about Ayurveda and the power of scent.
Their bestselling room and pillow sleep spray includes a concoction of de-stressing aromas including organic lavender, chamomile and frankincense. Simply spray 2-5 times evenly around your room, on pillows and linen and you’re in for a great night’s sleep.
Shop Made By Coopers sleepy head room & pillow mist at The Drop, £17.50
Elan Skincare set of 6 aromatherapy shower steamers – energise & revive
If you’re feeling congested or are in need of a reinvigorating shower to kick your brain into gear, look no further than Elan Skincare’s set of six handmade, hand-painted aromatherapy shower steamers. Packed with four stimulating essential oils – plus menthol crystals extracted from organic mint oil – sprinkle the steamer with water at the start of your shower and get ready to inhale the refreshing scent it releases into the air. Consider your shower game officially upped.
Shop Elan Skincare set of 6 aromatherapy shower steamers – energise & revive at The Drop, £9.98
Their Nibs ladies satin shadow swan pyjamas and robe
We’re blaming Gucci and its cult heron-themed wallpaper that’s been doing the rounds on Instagram as the culprit for our new bird print obsession. And it’s spreading to our wardrobe – Their Nibs’ burgundy swan print pyjamas and matching robe is ideal for *swanning* (sorry) around the house over Christmas and new year.
Made from liquid-feel satin and available in sizes XS-XXXL, this set of night-time (and daytime, if we’re being honest) essentials puts you on the fast track to lounging about in style. Founded by Laura Bell, ex-head of womenswear at Laura Ashley, we’d expect nothing less from this label…
Shop Their Nibs ladies satin shadow swan pyjamas & robe at The Drop, £28
Elm Rd Sleep aromatherapy roll-on
There’s so much on offer for those trying to nail down a sleep routine that’ll stick. There is one thing that’s been working for decades though: aromatherapy. Its healing powers lie in the blend, and Elm Rd’s sleep aromatherapy roll-on is our pick of the litter.
A blend of calming lavender and chamomile mixed with warming vanilla and sandalwood, it’s a soothing concoction that’ll put anyone in the mood for a great night’s sleep. Simply roll onto wrists, neck or any other pulse point and breathe in. Ready, set, sleep…
The Silk Collection 100% mulberry silk pillowcase & eye mask gift box
Available in three subtle shades – classic white, champagne or oyster grey – and with an exclusive price only on The Drop, this bedtime duo will provide Good Hair Days and Good Skin Days forever more. Unlike cotton, silk doesn’t drink up expensive creams and works to smooth hair overnight, making this pillowcase and eye mask your new secret beauty weapons.
Shop The Silk Collection 100% mulberry silk pillowcase & eye mask gift box at The Drop, £60
OTO International Sleep Drops
Containing 10% CBD as well as a complementary blend of botanicals like lavender and butterfly pea flower, the recipe has been hand-selected to help you wind down, relax and better prepare for a peaceful night’s sleep. OTO’s one-of-a-kind tincture provides a refreshing taste of mint making it stress-free and enjoyable to use after brushing your teeth.
Sleep Goddess Slumber Beauty Sleep Shower Mist
If you’ve dreamt about turning your night-time showers into a spa-level relaxing experience, prepare to be metaphorically lullabied. Simply place a few scoops of the essential oil-packed powder in the corner of your shower and let its soothing scent fill the steamy air. With a saving of more than 15% off exclusively on The Drop, your dreams will be even better.
Kate Barnet Cotton Pyjamas
Made with maximalist floral cotton and complete with contrasting cuffs, we’re tempted to get extra mileage out of the pieces by wearing the bottoms separately with a white vest, denim jacket and flip-flops and the shirt over a pair of bike shorts or cut-off shorts. Because why keep something that looks this good just for bedtime?
Nicola Rowlands Lavender Eye Bags
Hand-sewn in Manchester, then filled with organic pearl barley and Yorkshire-grown lavender, Nicola Rowlands’ eye bags are your secret weapon for relieving tension and promoting relaxation and drowsiness. When laid gently across your eye area, they have a calming weighted blanket effect.
Mustard Monday Cotton PJ Bottoms (with Free Scrunchie)
Fact: there’s nothing better than fresh pyjamas. Especially when they’re stylish enough to pass as house trousers for those days when you just can’t be bothered to get properly dressed. These bottoms are available in three unique patterns and a contrasting scrunchie is thrown in for extra measure.
Shop Mustard Monday cotton PJ bottoms with free scrunchie, £29
Eclat Skin London Rose Blossom Hydro-Gel Eye Pads
Designed to awaken your under-eyes and reduce visible signs of fatigue, the pads are filled with antioxidant-rich flower extract serum that feels cool on the skin. Key ingredients include paeonia albiflora flower extract and rhodiola rosea root extract, which have antioxidants to protect the skin from free radicals. Simply apply and take 15 minutes to escape the day.
Soak Sunday Rose Utopia Botanical Bath Soak
Soak Sunday’s vegan Rose Utopia Botanical Bath Soak is the at-home spa experience you’ve been hoping for. Relax with indulgent Himalayan salt filled with magnesium and potassium to detoxify, refine and soothe your skin and soul; lavender and red rose petals to calm, sage to clarify the mind and jasmine to melt away cares.
Shop Soak Sunday Rose Utopia Botanical Bath Soak, £12.60
Fox & Taylor Eco Vegan Silk Serenity Pyjama Set
With a career designing for some of the world’s most luxe lingerie brands, Michelle Buttery’s designs are multifunctional and can be worn to sleep, lounge or socialise. The T-shirt has Fox & Taylor’s morning mantra “trust. breath. believe. receive” on the front. The brand is also donating £1 from each sale to the UK-based mental health charity Mind.
Shop Fox & Taylor eco vegan silk serenity pyjama set, £45.99
Leaves and Flowers Skin Sleep Cream
Leaves and Flowers is a luxury skincare line that harnesses the power of nature, including CBD. Their Skin Sleep Cream has earned serious plaudits from across the beauty industry. With a special price for The Drop by Stylist, this multifunctional overnight treatment is a nourishing balm texture formulated with a powerful combination of 200mg CBD, plankton extract and bespoke Bulgarian rose.
Olverum Restful Sleep Pillow Mist
Scientifically formulated to support each stage of your sleep cycle, this mist is a soothing bedtime ritual which imbues linens with a serene natural fragrance, to nurture a tranquil mind and a restorative sleep.
Nightire Organic Bamboo Eye Mask
Nightire’s organic bamboo mask blocks out light, blue screens and the rest of the world. Lightweight and breathable, these beauties are the perfect partner to a good snooze.
Images: courtesy of brands