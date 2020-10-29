Welcome to Stylist’s new online boutique, The Drop. As the nights become longer, deep rejuvenating sleep becomes ever more essential – a chance to nourish and care for yourself. This week, The Drop by Stylist’s editors have chosen nine beautiful and innovative products designed to help you rest and recalibrate through the colder months.
Nightire Organic Bamboo Eye Mask
Nightire’s organic bamboo mask blocks out light, blue screens and the rest of the world. Lightweight and breathable, these beauties make for the perfect partner to a good snooze.
Malako Skin to Soul Saviour Oil
Enriched with a powerful skin-barrier repair agent and excellent moisturising and antioxidant ingredients, a gentle spritz of this 100% vegan and cruelty-free treatment oil will fortify and promote healthy skin, hair and cuticles.
Olverum Restful Sleep Pillow Mist
Scientifically formulated to support each stage of your sleep cycle, this mist is a soothing bedtime ritual which imbues linens with a serene natural fragrance, to nurture a tranquil mind and a restorative sleep.
OTO Sleep Drops
Can’t sleep? These sleep drops are your answer. Containing 10% CBD as well a complementary blend of botanicals like lavender and butterfly pea flower, the recipe has been hand-selected to help you wind down, relax and better prepare for a peaceful night’s sleep.
Luneia Radiance Ritual Glow Mask
This weekly at-home mini facial gives a high quality skincare treatment thanks to its potent blend of 10% glycolic acid and 2% salicylic acids. These liquid exfoliants work hard to brighten and plump dull, tired or congested skin by sweeping away dead skin cells and decongesting pores.
Shop Luneia radiance ritual glow mask, £40
White & Green Silk Pillowcase
It’s been scientifically proven that silk pillows have 43% less drag on our faces than cotton ones. This sleep pillowcase features the highest quality grade-A charmeuse silk making it both soft and great for your skin and hair.
Mynd Map My Journal Planner
One of the most common pieces of advice for people who have trouble sleeping is to have a pre-bedtime ritual (Hillary Clinton is a big fan). This is where you can get your to-do lists, goals and worries out on a piece of paper so that when you close your eyes, you can sail away to a blissful sleep.
Knots UK Satin Sleep Beanie
This satin sleep beanie is designed to protect your hair or braids from breakage and shields your pillow and face from hair oil. Comfortable and protective, this is exactly the solution to do away with frizz, nighttime damage and beyond.
Shop Knots UK satin sleep beanie, £18
Siân Esther Blue Oversized Nightshirt
Providing a modern update on the traditional nightshirt silhouette, this style uses the softest cotton twill and features a beautiful neckline, elegant gathered back and a relaxed cut. Effortless style and timeless appeal. Happy sleeping.