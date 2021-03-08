In this week’s Sleep Diaries, a 27-year-old environmental sustainability professional wonders what time she should be getting to bed each night.

A little about me:

Age: 27

Occupation: environmental sustainability professional

Number of hours sleep you get each night: 5 (6 at the very most)

Number of hours sleep you wish you got each night: 7-8

Do you have any sleep conditions: Not officially diagnosed, but I have bouts of insomnia

How much water you drink on average per day: 2 litres minimum in the winter (more if I exercise), 3 litres minimum in the summer

How much exercise I do on average per week: 10,000 steps every day (over an hour of walking), yoga five times a week. More when the gyms and swimming pools are open